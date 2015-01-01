Abstract

Pedestrian infrastructure facilities form the backbone of an efficient transportation infrastructure. Assessment of Pedestrian Level of Service [PLOS] is important for ensuring safe secure mobility of people. A wide range of literature is available focusing on assessment of PLOS but limited research focusses on integrating qualitative and quantitative parameters for assessment of PLOS for congested mixed land use locations. In this work, initially 31 qualitative and quantitative PLOS assessment factors relevant for old cities having mixed land use were identified from the literature. Importance survey was conducted in 1-5 scale for these factors and Exploratory Factor Analysis was conducted to find 24 important factors clustered in 7 important PLOS assessment parameters. Comparative importance survey of the seven identified PLOS assessment parameters was conducted and PLOS assessment model was proposed using Constant Sum Paired Comparison Method. It can be observed that safety and security offered by the pedestrian facility is the most important parameter for PLOS assessment with the highest weightage among the seven parameters. In addition, encroachments in footpaths and pedestrian convenience offered by the pedestrian facility play an important role in PLOS assessment. It could be observed that there is a wide difference in comparative importance rating for night time condition and traffic on carriageway. The suggested methodology is demonstrated by assessing PLOS of five different locations of Patna using the weightage of the parameters.

