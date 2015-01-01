Abstract

Acceleration and deceleration are amongst the vehicular characteristics, which are both time dependent and location dependent. The present study aims to quantify the variation in acceleration and deceleration characteristics at manually operated toll plaza under mixed traffic conditions. The field data collected for seven different vehicle categories observed at Ghoti toll plaza using global position system based P-box survey. The discretization of speed profile technique was developed and used for evaluation of acceleration and deceleration values in Zone of Influence (ZOI) precisely. The results of descriptive statistics showed that the ZOI for toll plaza was about 500 m totally with 250 m in upstream and 250 m in downstream. The speed versus distance and acceleration/deceleration versus distance plots were plotted and regression analysis was carried out for finding out relation. One-way analysis of variance test was also performed to check whether the significant difference exist between the acceleration/deceleration values for each section and within the section for all seven categories. It was found that the second-degree polynomial equation was best fit for both acceleration and deceleration with respect to distance. Accuracy of the developed model was checked using the t statistics.

Language: en