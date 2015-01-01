|
Zeig-Owens R, Singh A, Triplett S, Salako J, Skerker M, Napier A, Peele E, Stanley M, Sattaluri S, Prezant D, Webber MP. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Studies of World Trade Center (WTC)-exposed rescue/recovery workers report the increased occurrence of health conditions after work at the WTC disaster site. However, the extent to which these associations are due to WTC exposure is unclear, in part due to the lack of suitable comparison groups. Accordingly, we identified a previously assembled National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) cohort of career firefighters from three US cities (n = 29,992). Here, we document the challenges in establishing this non-WTC-exposed firefighter cohort for the goal of tracking and comparing cancer and chronic health conditions in WTC-exposed and non-WTC-exposed firefighters.
firefighters; cohort studies; follow-up; chronic diseases; World Trade Center