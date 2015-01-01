Abstract

The occupant's posture can be changeable to an inadvertent or unintentional out-of-seat position (OOSP) depend on their convenience. Understanding for OOSP has been demanded, but it is not sufficient; especially when AEB is activated. The aim of the current study was to characterize the motion responses of an occupant in various OOSPs when AEB is activated and to identify if there were any additional risks of injury or discomfort to the occupant. The normal seat position (NSP) and three OOSPs were defined to compare the difference of human responses, and six healthy males were participated. Particularly, the maximum rotation angles of the neck in OOSP2 and OOSP3 differed significantly around 1.3 ± 0.3 and 1.4 ± 0.2 times higher respectively than from in the NSP (p < 0.05). Occupants assuming OOSP3 exhibited motion characteristics were not restrained effectively and characterized a hovering and falling upper body and a slipping pelvis. This study has identified, for the first time, a potential risk of injury or discomfort when AEB is activated while an occupant is in an OOSP. This study may serve as fundamental data for the development of safety system that can improve restraint and counteract any deterioration in occupant safety.

