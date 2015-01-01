|
de Mendonça Lima CA, De Leo D, Ivbijaro G, Svab I. Asia Pac. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Suicide among older adults is a multifactorial problem with several interrelated factors involved that vary with age, gender and culture. The number of suicides is highest in those aged 70 years or older in almost all regions of the world. With the increase in life expectancy, and the decrease in mortality due to other causes of death, we could expect the absolute number of older adults' suicide continue increasing.
suicide; older adults; COVID-19; suicide prevention; suicide behavior