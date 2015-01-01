SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lumba P, Medows M, Lumba H, Bray L. Cureus 2021; 13(5): e14860.

10.7759/cureus.14860

34113498

Pediatric morbidity and mortality associated with methadone poisoning have been rising over the years. In this report, we discuss a case of a four-year-old boy who presented with respiratory distress and a depressed level of consciousness. A urine drug testing was performed given the miosis along with the depressed level of consciousness; the test was found to be positive for methadone, and no other cause of drowsiness was identified. This report highlights the importance of urine drug testing in pediatric patients presenting with a depressed level of consciousness.


altered mental state; methadone toxicity; mmt; naloxone; urine drug testing

