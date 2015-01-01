Abstract

Firearm-related injuries and deaths remain a major issue in the United States. Gunshot injuries to the foot can be particularly difficult to manage when they occur as they can cause fractures or devastating neurovascular damage. There are limited reasons for routine bullet removal in most cases. Acute indications include wounds involving joints, palms, and soles as well as increased risk of infection, persistent pain, and lead intoxication. Here, we bring attention to a case of a gunshot wound to the left foot of a 53-year-old male, in which the bullet was able to be extracted using a shoe fiber that had become wrapped around the bullet.

