SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ong D, Joshi PM, Zehfus H, Havens T. Cureus 2021; 13(5): e14862.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.14862

PMID

34113500

Abstract

Firearm-related injuries and deaths remain a major issue in the United States. Gunshot injuries to the foot can be particularly difficult to manage when they occur as they can cause fractures or devastating neurovascular damage. There are limited reasons for routine bullet removal in most cases. Acute indications include wounds involving joints, palms, and soles as well as increased risk of infection, persistent pain, and lead intoxication. Here, we bring attention to a case of a gunshot wound to the left foot of a 53-year-old male, in which the bullet was able to be extracted using a shoe fiber that had become wrapped around the bullet.


Language: en

Keywords

bullet extraction; bullet fragment; bullet wound; emergency medicine and trauma; lower extremity trauma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print