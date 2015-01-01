|
Sopory P, Novak JM, Day AM, Eckert S, Wilkins L, Padgett DR, Noyes JP, Allen T, Alexander N, Vanderford ML, Gamhewage GM. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
The systematic review examined the phenomenon of trust during public health emergency events. The literature reviewed was field studies done with people directly affected or likely to be affected by such events and included quantitative, qualitative, mixed-method, and case study primary studies in English (N = 38) as well as Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, and Spanish (all non-English N = 30). Studies were mostly from high- and middle-income countries, and the event most covered was infectious disease.
Language: en
systematic review; risk communication; disaster communication; public health emergency events; trust