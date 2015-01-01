|
Citation
Faccincani R, Trucco P, Nocetti C, Carlucci M, Weinstein ES. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hospitals are expected to operate at a high performance level even under exceptional conditions of peak demand and resource disruptions. This understanding is not mature yet and there are wide areas of possible improvement. In particular, the fast mobilization and reconfiguration of resources frequently result into the severe disruption of elective activities, worsening the quality of care. This becomes particularly evident during the on-going coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. More resilient resource allocation strategies, that is, which adapt to the dynamics of the prevailing circumstance, are needed to maximize the effectiveness of health-care delivery. In this study, a simulation approach was adopted to assess and compare different hospital's adaptive resource allocation strategies in responding to a sudden onset disaster mass casualty incident (MCI).
Language: en
Keywords
resilience; simulation; mass casualty incident(MCI); resource allocation strategies; surge capacity