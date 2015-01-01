|
Murphy E, O'neill D. Eur. Geriatr. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Our perceptions of ageing are shaped by the media we consume. Too often this is negative, promoting ageist tropes: older adults are portrayed as frail, confused and vulnerable. This is reflected in medical literature which can pathologize ageing as disease and emphasize age-related losses [1]. Even the model of 'successful ageing' has its detractors: successful ageing as avoidance of disability implies that the opposite is a failure [2], creating a dichotomy that stigmatizes the accumulation of comorbidities as a failing on the part of the older adult. There is little recognition of the longevity dividend, the concept that by virtue of their accumulated wisdom, skills and talents, older adults have much to contribute to our social environment [3].
Ageing; Assisted living facilities; Humanities; Nursing home