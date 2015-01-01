Abstract

Our perceptions of ageing are shaped by the media we consume. Too often this is negative, promoting ageist tropes: older adults are portrayed as frail, confused and vulnerable. This is reflected in medical literature which can pathologize ageing as disease and emphasize age-related losses [1]. Even the model of 'successful ageing' has its detractors: successful ageing as avoidance of disability implies that the opposite is a failure [2], creating a dichotomy that stigmatizes the accumulation of comorbidities as a failing on the part of the older adult. There is little recognition of the longevity dividend, the concept that by virtue of their accumulated wisdom, skills and talents, older adults have much to contribute to our social environment [3].



The negative perceptions may be aggravated in the context of nursing home care. It is important that geriatricians, as guardians of the longevity dividend, generate a focus on life in congregated settings that emphasises that life in nursing homes is for living and not just for dying. Thoughtful reflection on depictions of life in nursing homes can provide a basis for sharing concepts and ideas. Some, such as the American novel Simon's Night [4] continue to portray a grim custodial picture of nursing home life. A more imaginative view is evident in Cortex, a French movie where a detective with Alzheimer's disease helps to solve a murder mystery, an approach presenting him as an active agent struggling to retain autonomy [5].



This theme of murder mystery and congregated living is revisited in The Thursday Murder Club [6], a jaunty murder mystery set in a fictional retirement community and associated nursing home called Coopers Chase. The author, Richard Osman, is a successful British gameshow host and acknowledges that he was inspired by visiting a similar community 'full of extraordinary people with extraordinary stories.'...

