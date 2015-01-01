|
Piercy H, Manning V, Staiger PK. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e663087.
34113294
INTRODUCTION: Alcohol approach bias, the tendency to automatically move toward alcohol cues, has been observed in people who drink heavily. However, surprisingly, some alcohol-dependent patients demonstrate an alcohol avoidance bias. This inconsistency could be explained by the clinical or demographic profile of the population studied, yet this has not been examined in approach bias modification (ABM) trials to date. We aimed to determine the proportion of patients with an approach or avoidance bias, assess whether they differ on demographic and drinking measures, and to examine the clinical correlates of approach bias.
measurement; alcohol use disorder; approach bias; approach bias modification; avoidance bias; cognitive bias modification