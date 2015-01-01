SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

van Miert VSL, Dekker AL, van der Helm P, Robinson M. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0306624X211022664

unavailable

There is ample evidence to demonstrate that a positive group climate in juvenile justice centers contributes to improvements in motivation for positive behavior and reducing incidents and even recidivism. Being provided opportunities for growth and development and being actively supported by well-trained staff creates a positive atmosphere and minimal repression. Such a pedagogical group climate is strongly related to fulfilling the basic psychological needs of the young people and is promoted by relational security. Following a series of challenging situations inside youth justice centers in Australia, we explored the opportunities for investing in staff training on awareness of basic psychological needs of these young people and introducing the concept of an open, positive group climate. This study reports the results of an explorative measurement of perceived group climate in four units of two juvenile justice centers in Victoria (Australia). The young people (N = 57) were provided with the Prison Group Climate Instrument. The results of the group climate research and a cross-cultural comparison show that there are inherent strengths but also important opportunities for improvement in the group climate experienced by young people. Recommendations to improve the group climate are discussed in this paper.


self-determination; young people; group climate; juvenile justice centers; relational security

