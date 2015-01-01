SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adler RH. J. Am. Assoc. Nurse Pract. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1097/JXX.0000000000000614

The COVID-19 pandemic has had detrimental effects on mental health, including a predicted increase in suicidality, making suicide prevention a high priority. The rate of men's suicide in the United States is significantly higher than that of women's suicide. This case study considers the role of primary care advanced practice nurses in addressing the risks of suicide in their practice with male patients. It is argued that a gender-sensitive approach is necessary to be effective in male suicide prevention efforts.


Language: en
