Abstract

This Journal of the American Psychiatric Nurses Association editorial is the latest in several pertaining to the worldwide mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any psychiatric nurse who works with children and adolescents is likely to tell you, if asked, that they are more aware and more worried about the suicide risks presented by their pediatric population over the past year. We all share that worry as more and more children and adolescents involved in psychiatric care during the pandemic admit to thoughts of self-harm and killing themselves....

Language: en