Nocentini A, Fiorentini G, Maffei F, Martin R, Losi S, Teodori C, Pisano T, Gori S, De Luca L, Menesini E. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PROBLEM: The consistent prevalence and occasionally severe consequences of bullying and victimization suggest the need to include a more accurate assessment of these episodes within the Emergency Departments (ED). However, the literature on mental health related symptoms of bullying/victimization treated in the ED is still scarce. The aim of this study is to assess the prevalence of peer victimization amongst children and adolescents referred to an Italian Pediatric Emergency Department. Differences between Hospital Departments, type of victimization and ages are tested.
peer victimization; children and adolescents; emergency departments