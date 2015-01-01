SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nocentini A, Fiorentini G, Maffei F, Martin R, Losi S, Teodori C, Pisano T, Gori S, De Luca L, Menesini E. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/jcap.12337

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PROBLEM: The consistent prevalence and occasionally severe consequences of bullying and victimization suggest the need to include a more accurate assessment of these episodes within the Emergency Departments (ED). However, the literature on mental health related symptoms of bullying/victimization treated in the ED is still scarce. The aim of this study is to assess the prevalence of peer victimization amongst children and adolescents referred to an Italian Pediatric Emergency Department. Differences between Hospital Departments, type of victimization and ages are tested.

METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted with 705 subjects. The age range was from 6 to 18 years old (M = 13.09; SD = 3.048).

FINDINGS: 15.3% of the sample reported to be victimized (8.2% occasionally; 7.1% systematically). For the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, we found a significant association between peer victimization and being adolescent (Fisher's p = 0.003). In addition, a significant association was found between verbal victimization and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit (Fisher's p = 0.02) and physical victimization and Child Abuse Department (Fisher's p < 0.001).

CONCLUSION: Findings suggest the importance of an accurate assessment of victimization experiences of children and adolescents with access to ED, to prevent future re-victimization and crystallization of symptoms across time.


Language: en

Keywords

peer victimization; children and adolescents; emergency departments

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print