Abstract

PROBLEM: The consistent prevalence and occasionally severe consequences of bullying and victimization suggest the need to include a more accurate assessment of these episodes within the Emergency Departments (ED). However, the literature on mental health related symptoms of bullying/victimization treated in the ED is still scarce. The aim of this study is to assess the prevalence of peer victimization amongst children and adolescents referred to an Italian Pediatric Emergency Department. Differences between Hospital Departments, type of victimization and ages are tested.



METHODS: A retrospective observational study was conducted with 705 subjects. The age range was from 6 to 18 years old (M = 13.09; SD = 3.048).



FINDINGS: 15.3% of the sample reported to be victimized (8.2% occasionally; 7.1% systematically). For the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit, we found a significant association between peer victimization and being adolescent (Fisher's p = 0.003). In addition, a significant association was found between verbal victimization and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Unit (Fisher's p = 0.02) and physical victimization and Child Abuse Department (Fisher's p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest the importance of an accurate assessment of victimization experiences of children and adolescents with access to ED, to prevent future re-victimization and crystallization of symptoms across time.

