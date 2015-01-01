Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As the incidence of elderly spinal cord injury rises, improved understanding of risk profiles and outcomes is needed. This review summarizes clinical characteristics, management, and outcomes specific to the elderly (≥65-years) with acute traumatic central cord syndrome in the United States. EVIDENCE AQUISITION: Literature review of the PubMed, Embase, and CINAHL databases (01/2007-03/2020) regarding elderly subjects with acute traumatic central cord syndrome. EVIDENCE SYNTHESIS: Nine studies met inclusion criteria. Acute traumatic central cord syndrome was more common among married (50%), Caucasian (22-71%) males (63-86%) with an annual income <40,999 U.S. dollars (30%). Mechanisms consisted predominantly of traumatic falls (32-55%) and motor vehicle collisions (15-34%), with admission American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale grades D (25-79%) and C (21-51%). Mortality was 2-3%. American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale motor score, maximum canal compromise, and extent of parenchymal damage were predictors of one-year recovery. Greater comorbidities (heart failure, weight loss, coagulopathy, diabetes), lower income (<51,000 U.S. dollars), and age ≥80 were predictors of mortality. A substantial cohort underwent surgery (40-45%). Elderly patients were less likely to receive surgical intervention, and surgery timing had variable effects on recovery.



CONCLUSIONS: Elderly patients with acute traumatic central cord syndrome are uniquely at risk due to cumulative comorbidities, protracted recovery times, and unclear effects of surgical timing on outcomes. Prospective research should focus on validating age-specific risk factors, formalizing surgical indications, and delineating the impact of time to surgery on acute and long-term outcomes for this condition.

