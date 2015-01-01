|
Citation
|
Nelson LD, Magnus BE, Temkin N, Dikmen S, Balsis S. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A limited evidence base supports the Functional Status Examination (FSE) as superior to the more commonly used Glasgow Outcome Scale Extended (GOSE) for precisely characterizing injury-related functional limitations. The aim of this study was to use modern psychometric tools to test the hypothesis that the FSE is more precise than the GOSE in characterizing individual differences in functional limitations post moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Secondarily, we sought to confirm that the type of interviewee (patient, significant other) does not affect the test performance of the FSE. Using data from 357 individuals with TBI who participated in the Magnesium Sulfate clinical trial and had 6-month outcome data, we performed item response theory (IRT) analyses comparing the FSE and GOSE at 6 months post-injury.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
HUMAN STUDIES; OUTCOME MEASURES; ADULT BRAIN INJURY; ASSESSMENT TOOLS; CLINICAL TRIAL