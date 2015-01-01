Abstract

Electronic cigarettes continue to rise in popularity as a reportedly safe alternative to standard cigarette smoking. Their use has become common in our society and specifically in our young active duty population. This cigarette smoking alternative has come under recent scrutiny with the discovery of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury. However, there is another potential risk associated with vaping: the relative ease at which vaping devices can be modified has allowed a growing community of users to invent novel ways of delivering higher concentrations of nicotine. Here, we describe two cases of active duty patients who presented to an emergency department with clinical nicotine toxicity after using a heavily modified e-cigarette.

Language: en