Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to describe the incidence and severity of ocular exposure to alcohol-based hand rub (ABHR) in children presenting to a tertiary medical center during the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 pandemic.



METHODS: A retrospective single-center observational study conducted from February 21, 2020, to October 11, 2020. Subjects 10 years or younger who presented with ABHR-induced ocular injury were included. The same period from 2019 was studied and a comparison was performed between the 2 years. Outcome measures included the number of subjects with ocular injury due to ABHR, extent of ocular epithelial defects, length of hospitalization and time to resolution.



RESULTS: A total of 9 patients presented to the Pediatric Emergency Department after sustaining ocular chemical injuries from ABHR during this period. Treatment included immediate irrigation followed by topical antibiotics, steroids, and lubrication. Six children were discharged and followed as outpatients with no reported adverse ocular sequelae. Three patients exhibited epithelial defects involving 85% to 100% of the cornea, 30% to 75% of the conjunctiva and required inpatient treatment ranging from 4 to 11 days. All patients experienced a complete resolution of the ocular epithelial defects after 12 to 19 days. No long-term irreversible damage was observed and visual acuity returned to normal in all patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The utilization of ABHR during the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 pandemic resulted in childhood ocular injury. Prompt treatment led to good visual outcomes. These products should be regarded as potentially toxic and stored out of the reach of young children.

