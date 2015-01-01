Abstract

Based upon recent investigation rates, as many as 37% of children born this year in the United States may become the subject of a child welfare system investigation. Among Black children, an estimated close to 50% are likely to be subject to such an investigation.1 Although rates of serious physical injury to children are on the decline,2 the number of children reported for neglect has increased. Child maltreatment investigations have become the foremost intervention to safeguard children in the United States. This focus on reporting, investigation, and child removal has a long history.3 Furthermore, the burden of the coercive aspects of the child welfare system is carried disproportionately by Black families.



Allegations of maltreatment involving Black children are more likely to be reported to1 and substantiated by child welfare agencies than those involving white children.4 Once investigated, Black children are more likely to be removed from their homes than white children and subsequently less likely to be reunified.5,6 Although some researchers identified race as a significant factor in these disparities,4 others found no significant effect for race when controlling for poverty.7 Yet, regardless of the reasons disparities occur, they represent a significant problem because of the harm they cause Black families. We trace these current problems to historical changes in the late 1960s and 1970s that transformed child welfare from an agency focused on the provision of services to an agency focused on surveillance and coercive intervention...

Language: en