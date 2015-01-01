SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uslu N, Erenoğlu R. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/ppc.12889

PURPOSE: This study aims to evaluate the effects of the gender course (GC) on nursing students' gender equality perceptions, dating violence attitudes, and problem-solving behaviors in romantic relationships. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using a sequential explanatory mixed-methods design, this study utilized Sociodemographic Form, Gender Equality Scale (GES), Dating Violence Attitudes Scale (DVAS), Problem-solving in Romantic Relationships Scale (PSRRS), and students' written accounts to collect data.

FINDINGS: GES and PSRRS scores demonstrated no differences between the experimental and control groups; DVAS scores indicated differences. The quantitative findings were supported through the qualitative findings. The GC increased students' awareness about gender equality and dating violence and had positive effects problem-solving skills in romantic relationships. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: GC could be utilized to raise awareness about gender-based violence.


dating violence; nursing students; gender equality; gender course; problem-solving in romantic relationships

