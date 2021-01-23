Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze the distribution and composition characteristics of jellyfish stings in various coastal baths in Qinhuangdao City from 2017 to 2019, and to provide scientific basis for the prevention, control and early warning of jellyfish stings.



METHODS: Statistics and analysis of the age, gender, time of stings, location of injury, first symptoms, and playing time in the sea at the time of the sting, etc. of people with jellyfish stings in various bathing beaches along the coast of Qinhuangdao from 2017 to 2019 (July to August) were conducted.



RESULTS: The number of jellyfish stings in the coastal bathing beaches of Qinhuangdao City in 2017, 2018, and 2019 was decreasing year by year, with 1 890, 492, and 171 cases respectively. Among them, Qianshuiwan Bathing Beach and Dongshan Bathing Beach had more stings (60.90% and 35.08% respectively in 2017, 24.39% and 64.23% respectively in 2018, 16.96% and 16.42% respectively in 2019). There was no significant change in the gender and age distribution of jellyfish stings each year [57.99% males in 2017, with a median age of 13 (8, 31) years old; 63.21% males in 2018, with a median age of 25 (8, 29) years old; and 59.65% males in 2019, with a median age of 12 (7, 31) years old]. Stings were mainly located at the lower limbs (the proportion of lower limb injuries: 46.54% in 2018, 45.61% in 2019), followed by upper limbs (upper arm, elbow, forearm), trunk, etc. The first symptom was mainly pain (89.43% in 2018, 38.29% in 2019), followed by rash (64.43% in 2018, 59.43% in 2019), numbness, blisters, etc. Sting incidents mainly occurred from 13:00 to 17:59 (the proportion of sting incidents in this time period in 2018 and 2019 were 68.09% and 52.63%, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Jellyfish stings in coastal baths in Qinhuangdao City are mainly distributed in Qianshuiwan Baths and Dongshan Baths. The management of these sea areas should be strengthened, and scientific publicity and medical rescue should be strengthened to prevent jellyfish stings in peak hours and related baths.

Language: zh