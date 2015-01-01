Abstract

Illicit drugs are used to produce a sense of euphoria in the user. Like marijuana, kratom is a plant-based substance. The leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree were used to treat mild medical conditions in Thailand and Malaysia as a stimulant in low doses, and sedative and analgesic at high doses. Over recent years, kratom gained popularity as a recreational drug among younger individuals in Southeast Asia due to its availability as a cheap and easily assessable substance with euphoric effects. This trend has rapidly made its way to the West. Unlike marijuana, in the United States kratom's use as an inexpensive herbal recreational "supplement" is poorly popularized. However, emerging reports garnished from use as a recreational drug reveals a potential health hazard. Seizures and neurological consequences have been reported from kratom abuse. Complex pharmacokinetics place patients at further risk of side effects and drug interactions. Still, individuals can legally purchase kratom at stores and through online distributers in capsule form or as teas, powders, and extracts under the veil of a harmless herbal remedy. Without United States Food and Drug Administration oversight, kratom has a high potential for abuse and without regulatory control threatens public safety.

