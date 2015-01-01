Abstract

Perceived rejected by parents trigger suicide ideation. The suicide rate is high in Indonesia, especially among undergraduate students. Suicidal behavior is a way of solving negative problems which can also be a measure of student mental health. This study seeks to find out more about the factors that cause commit suicide. This method is an in-depth interview with three students who have suicidal ideation. The results of this study found several group factors in all subjects, namely dispotional vurnerability factors, generalization, additional stress, attention fixation, low stress tolerance threshold, and history of self-injury. It also found stress relieved from suicides with the perceived rejection. The threshold for tolerance to stress can be increased by a desire to achieve goals and an optimistic mind that the future will be better. Thus, suicidal ideation arises because of internal factors (maladaptive cognitive processes) and external factors (similar sources of stress).



Angka bunuh diri tinggi di Indonesia terutama pada kalangan usia mahasiswa sarjana. Tingkah laku bunuh diri merupakan cara penyelesaian masalah negatif yang juga dapat menjadi ukuran kesehatan mental mahasiswa. Pada penelitian ini berfokus untuk menggali lebih mendalam faktor-faktor yang memicu tingkah laku bunuh diri timbul. Metode penelitian ini adalah in-depth interview terhadap tiga orang mahasiswa dengan suicide ideation (ide bunuh diri). Hasil penelitian ini menemukan terdapat beberapa faktor kesamaan pada seluruh subjek, yaitu dispotisional vulnerability factors, generalisasi, stres tambahan, fiksasi atensi, ambang toleransi stres yang rendah, dan riwayat self-harm. Ditemukan juga stres yang memicu bunuh diri berhubungan dengan persepsi pengalaman diabaikan atau disakiti (perceived rejection). Ambang toleransi terhadap stres tersebut dapat ditingkatkan dengan keinginan mencapai cita-cita dan pikiran optimis bahwa masa depan akan lebih baik. Dengan demikian ide bunuh diri muncul karena faktor dari dalam diri (proses kognitif yang maladaptif) dan faktor dari luar diri (sumber stress yang serupa).

Kata kunci: Ide bunuh diri, Model kognitif tingkah laku bunuh diri, Persepsi diri diabaikan.

