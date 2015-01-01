|
Shafer K, Easton SD. J. Marriage Fam. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
OBJECTIVE This study examines the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), internalized and externalized psychological distress, and six measures of parenting behavior among fathers in the United States. Background Prior research on ACEs and parenting has focused almost exclusively on mothers, specific types of childhood adversity, and the intergenerational transmission of abuse, neglect, and other traumatic experiences. This study extends the literature by considering ACEs in fathers, using a multidimensional measure of ACEs, and multiple measures of positive and negative fathering behavior.
Language: en
child abuse; fatherhood; fathers; mental health; parent involvement