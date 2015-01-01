SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Theodorou CM, Nuno MA, Yamashiro KJ, Stokes SC, Jackson JE, Brown EG. Pediatrics 2021; 147(3): 912-913.

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/peds.147.3_MeetingAbstract.912

unavailable

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of death and disability in children with worse outcomes in younger children; however, the impact of mechanism on outcomes has not been fully evaluated. We hypothesized that children with TBI due to child abuse would have higher mortality than children with TBI …


