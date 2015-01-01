Abstract

(1) Background: The purpose of this study is to identify emergency medical technicians' perceptions of the most pressing issues that they experience when responding to motor vehicle collisions and record their opinions about what information is needed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the care they provide. (2) Methods: Emergency medical technicians participated in one-on-one structured interviews about their experiences responding to motor vehicle collisions. Their feedback on dispatching procedures and protocols, travel to and from the scene, and the response process was collected. (3) Results: Participants reported experiencing difficulties related to lack of or inaccuracies in information, interactions with traffic, incompatibility in communication technology, scene safety, resource management, and obtaining timely notifications of motor vehicle collisions. Regarding the type of information most needed to improve emergency medical response, respondents indicated a desire for additional data related to the vehicle and its occupants. (4) Conclusions: The early and widespread availability of this information is expected to aid emergency responders in coordinating necessary resources faster and more optimally, help service optimization in situations with multiple motor vehicle collisions in close temporal proximity, and improve on-scene safety for first responders and other necessary personnel.

