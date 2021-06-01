Abstract

Thyroid gland rupture in a child secondary to blunt trauma is an extremely rare occurrence. The number of published cases of thyroid gland injuries in children is very limited in the research literature. A case report of shattered thyroid gland in a child is presented. This case highlights potential life-threatening complications and reviews management of thyroid gland injuries. Based on this case and other published pediatric case reports, conservative management may be a reasonable approach in thyroid gland injuries from blunt neck trauma in children.

