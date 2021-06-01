SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bansil NH. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; 49: 163-165.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.ajem.2021.06.013

unavailable

Thyroid gland rupture in a child secondary to blunt trauma is an extremely rare occurrence. The number of published cases of thyroid gland injuries in children is very limited in the research literature. A case report of shattered thyroid gland in a child is presented. This case highlights potential life-threatening complications and reviews management of thyroid gland injuries. Based on this case and other published pediatric case reports, conservative management may be a reasonable approach in thyroid gland injuries from blunt neck trauma in children.


Children; Blunt trauma; Hemorrhage; Neck injury; Thyroid gland

