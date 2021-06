Abstract

Oesophageal perforation is a serious condition associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Clinical suspicion of oesophageal injury in patients sustaining neck or torso trauma is essential as early diagnosis and management are associated with better outcomes. Oesophageal perforation resulting from blunt trauma is uncommon, and traumatic oesophageal perforation following blast injury is exceedingly rare. We present two cases of patients developing oesophageal perforation from this rare mechanism, review basic principles of management, and key learning points.

