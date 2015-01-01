|
Citation
|
Lewis QJ, Smith BD, Offiong A, Prioleau M, Powell TW. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 118: 105131.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The negative consequences of parental substance abuse are significant and longstanding for children. Among other risks, these youth are more likely to experience housing instability. The most common predictor of a child not living with their biological parent is parental substance use. Research shows that these youth are at higher risks of housing instability; however, little is known about their housing experiences, from their perspective. This study explored the housing experiences of youth affected by parental substance abuse. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Fourteen African American young adults ages 18 to 24 years old who identified having at least one biological parent with a history of substance use participated in this study. The study is based in Baltimore, MD, USA; an urban city with one of the highest rates of drug overdose and substantial disadvantage.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Housing; Adverse childhood experiences; Qualitative research; Homeless youth; Housing instability; Parental substance abuse