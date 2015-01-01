Abstract

PURPOSE: This study was conducted to evaluate peer bullying, internet addiction, and psychological adaptation capabilities of students in the 9-15 age group. DESIGN AND METHODS: The study was performed as cross-sectional-descriptive research with 880 students included in the research sample.



FINDINGS: One-fourth of the students in the 9-15 age group suffered from psychological adaptation issues, one-fifth suffered from bullying issues, and 16.5% suffered from internet addiction.



CONCLUSION: There is a need for early determination in risky age groups, a collaboration between parents and teachers in schools, and extended social studies on the prevention of peer bullying and internet addiction.

