Citation
Kelleci M, Tel H, Akgul Gundogdu N, Temel Mert Z. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study was conducted to evaluate peer bullying, internet addiction, and psychological adaptation capabilities of students in the 9-15 age group. DESIGN AND METHODS: The study was performed as cross-sectional-descriptive research with 880 students included in the research sample.
Keywords
school mental health; psychological adaptation; internet addiction; latency age group; peer bullying