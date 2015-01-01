Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Research suggests that individuals treated for substance use disorders are not routinely assessed for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptomatology despite high rates of comorbidity. One area of research that has been overlooked in theory, research, and practice on the comorbidity of substance use disorders and PTSD is the study of post-traumatic growth. The purpose of the current study is to explore the relevance of post-traumatic growth for the treatment of comorbid substance use disorders among individuals suffering from traumatic stress or PTSD.



METHOD: A sample of 256 adults who survived the 2010 earthquake in Haiti completed measures of coping and the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory (PTGI). The study regressed a measure of substance use coping on the scores on the subscales of the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory adjusting for PTSD symptoms, general coping, and religious coping.



RESULTS: The findings suggest that one PTGI subscale, appreciation of life, was a statistically significant predictor of substance use coping among trauma survivors.



CONCLUSION: The principles of post-traumatic growth may have clinical implications for comorbid substance use among survivors of traumatic events. This study provides a path forward in efforts to create rapprochement between basic research and clinical services in the treatment of comorbid substance use in trauma survivors.

