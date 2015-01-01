Abstract

Taiwan has deemed driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) to be criminal, and offenders are subjected to fines and jail penalties without being offered alcohol-related treatment, although alcohol use problems are prevalent in this population. We followed the recidivism records of DUI repeat offenders for one year after they had received a newly established legal-medical joint intervention program for alcohol treatment and examined factors related to postintervention recidivism. In this study, 231 DUI repeat offenders with alcohol use problems screened out by the Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test were referred from the prosecutors' office to one psychiatric hospital for SBIRT-based alcohol treatment. We divided the participants into two groups based on the official recidivism records within the year following the end of treatment. The study used a Cox proportional hazards model to examine the hazard ratio of the baseline clinical characteristics and intervention duration for post-treatment recidivism. The study used generalized estimation equation models to examine changes in psychological symptoms and drinking behaviors over time. We found that participants who recidivated in the next year after intervention did not differ from those without recidivism records in all measurements except for the length of duration they stayed in treatment. Survival analysis determined that participants who had received the intervention for >4 months showed significantly lower rates of one-year postintervention recidivism rates The study participants showed improved psychological symptoms and drinking behaviors during the follow-up period. In conclusion, adequate duration of alcohol treatment is a significant factor associated with a lower risk of postintervention recidivism. The results provide some insight into the design of a collaborative program between legal and medical systems to reduce DUI recidivism and improve mental health of DUI repeat offenders.

Language: en