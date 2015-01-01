Abstract

The effects of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide against the Tutsi are widespread and long-lasting, but little is known about how posttraumatic consequences differ regarding gender. In the present study, we estimated the associations between trauma exposure and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) in a Rwandan community sample and examined whether the associations differed by gender. The sample comprised 498 adults (75.2% women) living in Rwanda's Huye District in 2011. We used a validated self-report checklist to assess the eight most frequent traumatic experiences during the Genocide. The PTSD Checklist-Civilian version (PCL-C) was used to assess PTSS. Associations between trauma exposure and PTSS were estimated using structural equation modeling (SEM), with additional SEMs stratified by gender. The prevalence of exposure to each traumatic event ranged from 15.1% to 64.5%, with more severe PTSS among individuals who reported personal physical injury, β =.76, 95% CI [0.54, 0.98]; witnessing sexual/physical violence against a loved one, β =.51, 95% CI [0.20, 0.81]; a close relative/friend's death, β =.54, 95% CI [0.24, 0.83]; property destruction, β =.35, 95% CI [0.048, 0.51]; or a family member's death due to illness, β =.21, 95% CI [0.00, 0.41]. Men who saw people killed and women who witnessed sexual/physical violence against a close family member reported elevated PTSS. The psychiatric impact of the Rwandan Genocide continues into the 21st century. Increased attention should be paid to the long-term and demographic patterns of distress and disorder, especially in the absence of widespread clinical mental health services.

