Abstract

Road traffic crashes is one of the major causes of death that needs to be addressed globally. Many studies have been conducted to identify the contributing factors to traffic crashes and to determine the required preventive measures. This study evaluates the causes of 164 traffic crashes along a 10 kilometres section of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak. The study investigated the main causes of traffic crashes within this section of road through multiple sources: based on expert on site evaluation, analysis of site incident report and police accident record. The finding reveals that most of the accidents (93%) occurs during the daytime, weather contributes a combined 69% and private car owners (80%) cause most of the traffic crashes. The study also indicates that the road condition is a significant factor to the occurrence of traffic crashes in that area contributing 64% of the total crashes.

