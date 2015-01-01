Abstract

In a vehicle-to-vehicle accident, the impact posture, braking status, final stopping position, collision point and collision speed are important factors for accident reconstruction. In particular, the speed of collision is the most important issue. In this study, the collision speed and the final stopping position in the tunnel were estimated using PC-CRASH, a vehicle crash analysis program used for traffic accident analysis, and the final stopping position of the simulation and the final stopping position of the traffic accident report were compared. When the Pride speed was 0km/h or 30km/h and the Sorento speed was 100m/h, the simulation results and reports matched the final stopping positions and posture of the two vehicles. As a result of the simulation, it can be estimated that Pride was collided in an almost stationary state.

