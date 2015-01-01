Abstract

In April of 2017, individuals utilised the hashtag #MenAreTrash to comment on the murder of Karabo Mokoena in South Africa, fostering a broader dialogue of men's engagement in violence against women. The present study conducted a thematic analysis of a sample of 2035 tweets with the hashtag #MenAreTrash. Comments that expressed support for the hashtag commented on men's engagement in violence and non-violent mistreatment towards women, highlighted the importance of holding men accountable for misconduct, and called attention to defensive reactions to the hashtag itself. Other users critiqued the use of the hashtag, suggesting that the hashtag was ineffective in engaging men as allies in preventing violence against women, criticising users of the hashtag, or minimising the seriousness of men's violence against women. The dialogue highlights the challenges of raising awareness regarding men's perpetration of violence against women while also engaging men as allies in violence prevention efforts.Trial registration: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03179982.

