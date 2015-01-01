|
Restar AJ, Breslow AS, Jin H, Quilantang MI, Sison O, Bermudez AN, Palatino M, Adia A, Cu-Uvin S, Operario D, Nazareno J. PLoS One 2021; 16(3): e0248248.
(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)
Abstract
Background For transgender people, reaching transgender (trans)-specific developmental milestones, including recognizing and expressing one's identity, plays an integral role in overall health, wellbeing, and the pursuit of gender affirmation. Yet trans people continue to face minority stressors, including structural violence (i.e., discrimination, violence, and stigma), which may interfere with the achievement of these milestones. Among trans women specifically, however, potential associations between gender developmental milestones and structural violence are not well characterized in the literature. In a sample of Filipinx (i.e., an inclusive term for describing non-binary genders in the Philippines) trans women who are sexually active with men (trans-WSM), we thus sought to: (a) describe the mean ages at which gender developmental milestones occur and (b) examine the associations between structural violence and mean ages at which at which Filipinx trans-WSM experience trans-specific developmental milestones.
Keywords
Adolescents; Gender identity; Health care policy; Mental health and psychiatry; Personality; Philippines; Schools; Transgender people