Kurland J, Hill J. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(2): 212-235.
Building on the growing literature of the spatial examination of criminality, this study examines the stability of crime related to mass gathering events over time. Specifically, we examine the impacts of baseball games on assault patterns in the Bronx and Queens, New York, using a nonparametric permutation approach to examine the spatial distribution of point patterns at the neighborhood level over multiple seasons.
assault; research methods; spatial analysis; sports; violence