SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hart TC. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(2): 173-189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0734016821996785

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Studies of crime hotspot forecasts use various metrics to describe different characteristics of prediction patterns. However, few investigations consider how the stability of crime hotspot, estimated at relatively short temporal intervals, can impact hotspot policing efforts. In response, using address-level incident location data that were collected from six law enforcement agencies in the United States, the current study examines the daily stability of crime hotspots that were estimated over a 1-year period.

RESULTS suggest that micro-temporal stability patterns in crime hotspot forecasts are dependent on crime type, jurisdiction, and the interaction between these two factors. Implications for crime analysis and future research are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

crime and place; crime forecasting; micro-temporal analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print