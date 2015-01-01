|
Wheeler AP, Riddell JR, Haberman CP. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(2): 236-258.
(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
OBJECTIVES:Near repeat patterns have been identified for a host of different crimes, but effective strategies to reduce near repeats have had more variable results. This study identifies near repeat crime patterns in Dallas, TX, and examines the effects of an arrest on reducing the probability of future crime.
arrests; crime analysis; near repeat; spatial analysis