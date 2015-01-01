SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Park SM, Hong YO, Kennedy LP, Clouse SL. Br. J. Criminol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Crime and Justice Studies, Publisher Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/bjc/azab009

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Criminological studies assert that individuals' psychological cognition and emotional resentment mediate the effect of economic deprivation on individual violence; however, a limited number of studies have empirically addressed these subjective mediations. Furthermore, the effect of relative deprivation in Asian counties is seldom investigated. To fill this gap, we construct theoretical path models and examine the argument of relative deprivation in South Korea. A total of 2,040 individuals are surveyed face to face through stratified random sampling. The results show that the objective status of economic inequality does not directly affect individual violence. We conclude that the subjective perception of deprivation and emotional response are essential mediators for the effect of economic deprivation on individual violence.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print