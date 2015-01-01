CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Grimes T, Dailey S. Studies in Media and Communications 2021; 20: 169-187.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Value: In addition to questioning the claims made by media violence researchers, these five errors serve as a cautionary tale to social media researchers. Scholars investigating the effects of social media use might consider the possibility that social media are nothing more than new modes of communication.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disruptive behavior disorders; Epidemiology; Media violence; Meta-analysis; Statistical convergence; Statistical errors