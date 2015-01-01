|
Baranauskas AJ. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(4): 393-412.
This study examines the role that the news media play in casting certain urban neighborhoods as particularly violent areas. It is possible that the news media serve as a key source of information about urban neighborhoods to the general public, just as the media are the main source of crime information to those who do not directly experience crime. Based on a thematic content analysis of newspaper reports of violent crime in four American cities, this study explores the language used by journalists to describe urban neighborhoods and the crimes that occur within them in reports of violent crime.
crime/delinquency theory; other; race and crime/justice; social constructions of crime/justice; violent behavior