Ngo FT, Piquero AR, LaPrade J, Duong B. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(4): 430-451.
(Copyright © 2020, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Prior research on cybercrime victimization has generally emphasized the linkage between the frequency or actual length of time individuals spend online engaging in certain activities and the risk of being victimized in cyberspace but has paid much less attention to what persons actually share or post online that increases the risk of online victimization. To address this gap, we appeal to the integrated lifestyle-routine activities theory in order to examine the relationships between the length of time one spends online (online frequency), specific activities or tasks one engages in while online (online activity), specific types of information one shares online (online posting), and seven specific forms of cybercrime victimization using a convenience sample of students.
Language: en
cybercrime; integrated lifestyle/routine activities; victimization