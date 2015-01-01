Abstract

Prior research on cybercrime victimization has generally emphasized the linkage between the frequency or actual length of time individuals spend online engaging in certain activities and the risk of being victimized in cyberspace but has paid much less attention to what persons actually share or post online that increases the risk of online victimization. To address this gap, we appeal to the integrated lifestyle-routine activities theory in order to examine the relationships between the length of time one spends online (online frequency), specific activities or tasks one engages in while online (online activity), specific types of information one shares online (online posting), and seven specific forms of cybercrime victimization using a convenience sample of students.



RESULTS showed that one online frequency variable (internet hours), six online activity variables (banking, reading news, shopping, planning travel, socializing, and communicating with stranger), and three online posting variables (phone number, home address, and other info) were significantly related to five of the seven forms of cybercrime victimization (computer virus, harassment by nonstranger unwanted porn, sex solicitation, and phishing). Implications for our findings and directions for future research are discussed.

Language: en