Abstract

The topic of stigma and discrimination has been explored among various criminal justice populations; however, few studies have examined the stigma associated with being a former gang member. This study explores the stigmatic experiences among a sample of 30 self-identified former gang members to highlight the ongoing discrimination they experience in the time following involvement. Using grounded theory, results indicate that two thirds of study participants either anticipated or directly experienced stigma on behalf of the police or general public in the time since gang exit. These experiences were believed to impede future avenues of success and social integration. In addition to highlighting the frequency of anticipated and experienced stigma, we describe the sources of stigma that indicate former gang involvement. The sources of stigma include aspects of voluntary self-presentation such as tattoos and style of dress as well as official sources of gang intelligence that is most closely associated with gang databases. We conclude by discussing potential avenues for addressing reintegration and adjustment strategies among former gang members.

