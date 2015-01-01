SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lee S, Bubolz BF. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(1): 64-83.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0734016819867385

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The topic of stigma and discrimination has been explored among various criminal justice populations; however, few studies have examined the stigma associated with being a former gang member. This study explores the stigmatic experiences among a sample of 30 self-identified former gang members to highlight the ongoing discrimination they experience in the time following involvement. Using grounded theory, results indicate that two thirds of study participants either anticipated or directly experienced stigma on behalf of the police or general public in the time since gang exit. These experiences were believed to impede future avenues of success and social integration. In addition to highlighting the frequency of anticipated and experienced stigma, we describe the sources of stigma that indicate former gang involvement. The sources of stigma include aspects of voluntary self-presentation such as tattoos and style of dress as well as official sources of gang intelligence that is most closely associated with gang databases. We conclude by discussing potential avenues for addressing reintegration and adjustment strategies among former gang members.


Language: en

Keywords

criminal organizations/gangs; other; qualitative methods; violent behavior

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print