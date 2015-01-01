|
Citation
|
Hirtenlehner H. Crim. Justice Rev. 2020; 45(1): 104-128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present article studies the interplay of self-control and perceived sanction risk in crime causation. Several hypotheses are formulated. The General Theory of Crime suggests that sanction certainty effects are greater for individuals of high self-control. Their inability to devote thought to the negative long-term consequences of their behavior renders persons characterized by low self-control immune to the risk of formal punishment. From Situational Action Theory (SAT), it follows that sanction certainty effects are larger for persons with low self-control ability. Individuals with a poor capacity for self-control will more often feel tempted to engage in criminal behavior, which brings perceived sanction risk into play as a potential deterrent. The theory's emphasis on the moral filter as a determinant of the nature of the perceived action alternatives implies additionally that the self-control/deterrence interaction may be stronger for those holding weak law-consistent moral beliefs. The various hypotheses are tested using longitudinal data from the British Peterborough Adolescent and Young Adult Development Study.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
deterrence; differential deterrability; General Theory of Crime; morality; self-control; Situational Action Theory