Abstract

Family factors have continually been identified as potential risk and protective factors for youth at risk for suicide. This paper reviews family processes that not only are associated with suicide risk, but also might be malleable enough to target in treatment. We also review family intervention components that have been incorporated into most youth suicide treatments. Unfortunately, research on if and how these family processes moderate, mediate or change as a result of treatment is limited. Recommendations for future research are offered.

